Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNVVY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Convatec Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Convatec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Convatec Group has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Convatec Group has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

