Barclays Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €75.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.83 ($73.92).

Shares of NEM opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52-week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 72.21.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

