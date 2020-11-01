Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €54.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €31.84 ($37.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.