Bankia’s (BNKXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bankia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Bankia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNKXF opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Bankia has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

