Bank of America Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $64.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

