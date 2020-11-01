Bank of America Cuts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $19.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.