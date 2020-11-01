Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Trimmed by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

