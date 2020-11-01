Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Barclays

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €2.90 ($3.41) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.48 ($2.91).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

