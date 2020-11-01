AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $6.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $131,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,858.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,870 shares of company stock valued at $603,798. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AXT by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AXT by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AXT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AXT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a PE ratio of -198.27 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

