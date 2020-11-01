AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $6.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $131,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,858.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,870 shares of company stock valued at $603,798. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a PE ratio of -198.27 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About AXT
AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.
