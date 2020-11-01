Axovant Gene Therapies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,740 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical daily volume of 652 call options.

NASDAQ AXGT opened at $2.13 on Friday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. Equities analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXGT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Guggenheim restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AXO-Lenti-PD program, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, which is in Phase II clinical trials; the AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and the AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

