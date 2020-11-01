Avestar Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after acquiring an additional 592,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $119.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,061.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,727,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

