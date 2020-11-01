Avestar Capital LLC Sells 3,041 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $220.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average is $209.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.