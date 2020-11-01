Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the quarter. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF makes up 0.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth about $407,000.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HERO opened at $26.50 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.