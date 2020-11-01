Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,510,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 406,587 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 517,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after buying an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,730,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.46.

CSGP opened at $823.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $840.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $748.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.04.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

