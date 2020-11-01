Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 7.63% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $657,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSDE opened at $25.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

