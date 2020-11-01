Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,643 shares during the quarter. Radian Group accounts for about 1.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Radian Group worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 146.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,479 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Radian Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 182.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,653 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Radian Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 221,706 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 805,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NYSE:RDN opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

