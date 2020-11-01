Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 148.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 377,499 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $5,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 398.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 169,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 51,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $2,592,000.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CLOU opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.