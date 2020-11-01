Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,779,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,375,127 shares of company stock valued at $122,834,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 149.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

