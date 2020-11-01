Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 132 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $305.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $335.65. The firm has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.