Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.81% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KURE opened at $34.83 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

