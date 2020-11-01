Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $23,121,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,312,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 825.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 63,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 110.0% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MEAR opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.