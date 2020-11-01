Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

