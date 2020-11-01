Avestar Capital LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NIKE by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in NIKE by 556.3% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $194,672,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

