Avestar Capital LLC Has $11.33 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $182.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

