Avestar Capital LLC Has $10.32 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 734.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,785 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.4% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,866,000 after buying an additional 2,318,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,389,000.

JPST opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.