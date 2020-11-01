Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AutoZone by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.00.

AZO opened at $1,128.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,175.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,134.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $20,188,064 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

