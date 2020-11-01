Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 1.79% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSMB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB opened at $20.62 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

