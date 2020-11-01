Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,876.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 55,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.