Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $269.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

