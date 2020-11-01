Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 39.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMP opened at $223.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.17.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $315,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $315,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,681 shares of company stock worth $54,434,328 over the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

