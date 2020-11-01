Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 27,919 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $777,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $43.78.

