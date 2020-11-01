Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 21,077 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 115,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 713.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $56.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.