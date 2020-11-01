Avestar Capital LLC Buys 869 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 0.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Okta by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Okta by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,491 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $209.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $251.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.60.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $3,306,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,668,487 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

