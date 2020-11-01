Avestar Capital LLC Buys 6,518 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $24.63.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.