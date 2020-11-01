Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

