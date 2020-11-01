Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 6,577 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of BSJL opened at $22.96 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.

