Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.47.

Shares of AVTR opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 193.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,133,804 shares of company stock worth $803,085,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,320,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,609,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,312,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

