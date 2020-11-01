Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.47.
Shares of AVTR opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 193.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $25.70.
In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,133,804 shares of company stock worth $803,085,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,320,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,609,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,312,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
