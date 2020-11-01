Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for 1.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Freshpet worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRPT stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.11 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $553,584.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,142,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

