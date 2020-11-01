Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 2,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $447.10 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.50 and a 200-day moving average of $433.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

