Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 1.7% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $731.24 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $778.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $796.70.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

