Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Columbia India Consumer ETF accounts for 1.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 6.57% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA INCO opened at $40.34 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57.

