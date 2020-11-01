Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 187,400 Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,000. Bilibili makes up about 2.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Bilibili as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.14. Bilibili Inc – has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. HSBC started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BOCOM International lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.35.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

