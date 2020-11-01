Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Lyft by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,122 shares of company stock worth $945,429. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lyft from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.34.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

