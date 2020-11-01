Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 240.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 235,833 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. CSFB began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

