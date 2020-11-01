Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 800.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 61,159 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

DLTR stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.12. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $114.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.