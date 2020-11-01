Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Invests $218,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,973 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock worth $1,634,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.12 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.