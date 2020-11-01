Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 2.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,653,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,851.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total transaction of $2,088,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

DXCM opened at $319.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 145.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.41 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.04.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.