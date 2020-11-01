Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $6.30 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

NYSE FNV opened at $136.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.41 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

