Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $39.63 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 12.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of SEA worth $39,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 25.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.54. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $176.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Macquarie began coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

