Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $293,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PTC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $97.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,481,964 over the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

